Pirates' Chris Stratton: Lands on IL
Stratton was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to right side inflammation, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Stratton last pitched Monday against the Phillies, though it's unclear if he picked up the injury during his last appearance. A timetable for his return has yet to be revealed.
