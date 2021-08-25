Stratton earned his second save Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in a 4-2 win against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one batter without allowing a hit or walk.

With David Bednar throwing in three of the team's last four games, the game was Stratton's to save. Making his first appearance in three days, the righty threw eight of 11 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old has established himself as second in the bullpen pecking order following the trade deadline and figures to see the occasional save opportunity when Bednar is unavailable. Stratton also has six holds to his credit.