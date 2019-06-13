Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Stratton (side) will make another minor-league rehab appearance in the upcoming days, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Stratton kicked off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, working two innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out two. The Pirates will likely push up Stratton's pitch count in his next outing, which could allow him to resurface as a potential rotation option for the big club once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Since being acquired from the Angels on May 11, Stratton worked exclusively in relief for the Pirates, giving up five runs on 12 hits and two walks in 8.1 innings across four appearances.