Pirates' Chris Stratton: Needs another rehab appearance
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Stratton (side) will make another minor-league rehab appearance in the upcoming days, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Stratton kicked off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, working two innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out two. The Pirates will likely push up Stratton's pitch count in his next outing, which could allow him to resurface as a potential rotation option for the big club once he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Since being acquired from the Angels on May 11, Stratton worked exclusively in relief for the Pirates, giving up five runs on 12 hits and two walks in 8.1 innings across four appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Throws simulated game•
-
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Could throw sim game over weekend•
-
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Heading to injured list•
-
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Leaves with side discomfort•
-
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Exits with trainer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers,winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...