Stratton has been named the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton hasn't tossed more than two innings all season, so he's set to serve as the opener before making way for a primary pitcher, who has yet to be named. Stratton has allowed just one run over his last five appearances, walking two and fanning five over that stretch (3.2 innings).