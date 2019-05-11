Stratton was traded from the Angels to the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.

Stratton couldn't get the job done in Los Angeles, recording an 8.59 ERA in 29.1 innings. That comes on the back of a 5.09 ERA in 145 innings for the Giants last season. Nick Burdi (biceps) was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear a space for Stratton on the 40-man roster, but a move to clear a spot on the 25-man roster has not yet been announced.