Stratton allowed two hits during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cubs. He had one strikeout and zero walks.

Stratton earned his first save of the season in Thursday's series opener and returned to the mound for save No. 2 on Friday. The right-hander is the first Pittsburgh reliever with multiple saves this year, as fellow late-inning option David Bednar worked in a setup role the past two days. Stratton has given up two runs on six hits with a 5:0 K:BB through 5.1 innings and should continue to see at least semi-regular save chances.