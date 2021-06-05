Stratton pitched 3.2 perfect innings and struck out two to earn the save in Friday's 9-2 win over Miami.

Stratton ended up logging the most work of any of Pittsburgh's four pitchers Friday. He threw 28 of his 42 pitches for strikes and successfully silenced Miami's offense to earn the rare three-plus-innings save. The right-hander has been fairly steady this year with a 2.90 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 31 innings. He's added a win and five holds in 22 appearances, but he won't often see much high-leverage work.