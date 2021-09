Stratton collected his eighth hold Monday, retiring the Tigers in order in the eighth inning of a 6-3 win.

He showed no ill effects from giving up four hits and three earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Cubs on Saturday. With Pittsburgh holding a three-run lead, Stratton was called upon ahead of David Bednar, who later closed out the game for his third save. On Saturday, it was Stratton who got the save opportunity, but that was mainly because Bednar was unavailable.