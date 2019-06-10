General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Stratton (side) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton will move on to the next phase of his recovery from the side injury after throwing a one-inning simulated game Saturday without any discomfort. Though the Pirates' rotation depth has taken a hit in recent weeks with injuries to Jameson Taillon (elbow), Trevor Williams (side) and Rookie Davis (finger) in addition to Nick Kingham being designated for assignment, Stratton is still expected to fill a multi-inning relief role once he returns from the 10-day injured list.