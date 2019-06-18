Stratton (side) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Stratton had been out of action since late May. He has a very poor 7.88 ERA and a 1.99 WHIP in 37.2 innings this season but nevertheless found his way back on the Pirates' roster, at least for now. Yefry Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories