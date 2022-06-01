Stratton struck out the side to record a scoreless eighth inning and earn a hold Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Stratton was called upon to protect a one-run lead and earned his fifth hold. However, he appears to be out of the picture for saves in Pittsburgh, as the team turned to Wil Crowe in the ninth inning with David Bednar unavailable after throwing 50 pitches Monday. Despite a bloated 4.34 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, Stratton has held opponents scoreless in 15 of his 20 appearances this season and should remain locked into the top setup role for the Pirates.