Pirates' Clay Holmes: Allows three runs in no-decision
Holmes allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks across four innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Reds. He struck out three.
Holmes ran into a bit of trouble in the first inning, allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a throwing error before escaping the frame. He allowed a two-run home run in the second but was able to settle down over the rest of his outing. Holmes hadn't started since early August, so while this outing didn't go quite as planned, it could have been worse. He finishes the season with an unsightly 6.84 ERA to go along with a 2.01 WHIP and will look to make some adjustments before fighting for a spot during spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....