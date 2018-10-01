Holmes allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks across four innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Reds. He struck out three.

Holmes ran into a bit of trouble in the first inning, allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a throwing error before escaping the frame. He allowed a two-run home run in the second but was able to settle down over the rest of his outing. Holmes hadn't started since early August, so while this outing didn't go quite as planned, it could have been worse. He finishes the season with an unsightly 6.84 ERA to go along with a 2.01 WHIP and will look to make some adjustments before fighting for a spot during spring training.