Holmes pitched a scoreless inning Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Colorado, giving up one hit and a walk while striking out two.

Holmes collected his second hold of the season Sunday and first since Opening Day. The 28-year-old has not allowed a run in his last 14 outings covering 14.1 innings, lowering his earned run average to below 3.00 (2.96) for the first time since his April 6 blow-up (five runs in one-third inning). The righty entered 2021 with a career 5.91 ERA and 1.75 WHIP (in 77.2 innings) but has posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP (in 24.1 innings). He could move into a more high-leverage role if the team trades Richard Rodriguez and Kyle Crick at the trade deadline.