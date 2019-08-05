Holmes (triceps) was sent out on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Holmes has been on the injured list since July 24 due to right triceps inflammation, but he was able to toss simulated batting practice Friday and has since been cleared for a rehab stint. He should only need a few minor-league appearances before being reinstated given his brief absence.

