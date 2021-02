Holmes (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in relief Sunday in the Pirates' Grapefruit League opener against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Holmes reported to spring training at full strength after a strained right forearm sidelined him for most of the abbreviated 2020 campaign. The 27-year-old is attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and will be vying for a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen.