Holmes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with one walks and one strikeout to earn the win Sunday versus the Twins.

Holmes completed the fifth inning with the Pirates leading, and they never fell behind. The 28-year-old has a 6.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season. He allowed five runs in one-third of an inning April 6 versus the Reds, but he's otherwise been fairly effective in a low-leverage role.