Pirates' Clay Holmes: Headed to big leagues
The Pirates plan to recall Holmes from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Thursday's series opener with the Cardinals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With the newest additions to the Pittsburgh rotation, Steven Brault and Nick Kingham, both covering only four innings in their first starts of the season earlier this week against the Rangers, the bullpen has been overworked of late. Holmes will thus provide the Pirates with a much-needed fresh arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen. Over his 10 appearances with Indianapolis this season, Holmes has posted a 6.32 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in 15.2 innings.
