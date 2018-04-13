Pirates' Clay Holmes: Heads to minors
Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
The 25-year-old righty made his major-league debut on April 6, allowing a run and striking out two in a pair of innings. Holmes largely worked as a starter in the minors, so he'll likely stretch out upon his return to Indianapolis. To fill his spot on the roster, Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez will head to the big-league bullpen.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...