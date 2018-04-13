Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

The 25-year-old righty made his major-league debut on April 6, allowing a run and striking out two in a pair of innings. Holmes largely worked as a starter in the minors, so he'll likely stretch out upon his return to Indianapolis. To fill his spot on the roster, Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez will head to the big-league bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories