Holmes (foot) threw a scoreless inning during summer camp Friday, The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The righty is returning after breaking his foot during Grapefruit League action. "I think he threw 10 or 11 pitches," manager Derek Shelton said. "The slider was really, really good. He was one of the guys I was sitting behind the plate on and just watching the action on it; that was good to see." The 27-year-old hasn't been able to put everything together at the big-league level. In 76 career innings, Holmes has struck out 77 batters in 76.1 innings but has posted a 6.01 ERA and 1.76 WHIP.