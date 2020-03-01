Play

Holmes exited Saturday's Grapefruit League against the Twins after being struck in the ankle by a ground ball, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It was the only batter he faced before leaving the field under his own power. Holmes will be examined further over the next couple days, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take at least a couple days off to be safe.

