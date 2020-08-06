Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Holmes has yet to resume throwing while continuing to experience "some mild symptoms" of a strained right forearm, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates aren't anticipating an overly lengthy absence for Holmes, but he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum amount of time after he was placed on the 10-day injured list July 28. Once he's back throwing again, Holmes may only need about a week to get his arm conditioned for middle-relief duty out of the Pittsburgh bullpen.