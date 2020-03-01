Holmes was diagnosed with a fractured foot Sunday and will be in a walking boot 4-to-6 weeks, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Holmes was forced to leave Saturday's game after being struck by a comebacker on his first pitch, and he'll now miss the start of the regular season as a result. The 26-year-old could potentially be in the walking boot until mid-April, so there's a very real chance he won't be cleared for game action until May.