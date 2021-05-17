Holmes threw two scoreless innings in a 4-1 loss to the Giants on Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The right-hander's 3.66 ERA in 19.2 innings includes a five-run outing in which he recorded only one out on April 6. Otherwise, he's allowed just one earned run in 18 appearances. Holmes has walked only six batters, posting a 1.22 WHIP. Prior to 2021, he'd walked 59 batters en route to a career 1.75 WHIP in 77.2 innings. The team has yet to deploy him in many high leverage spots -- he has zero holds or saves -- but the 28-year-old has taken positive strides following his offseason non-tender.