Holmes could join the Pirates' rotation early in the 2018 campaign. "If we carry (Steven Brault and Tyler Glasnow) in the bullpen in April, we are going to need guys in May and June, and Clayton continues to show us he can be a major league starting pitcher," general manager Neal Huntingdon told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "It's just a matter of trust, trust his weapons. He has weapons to get major league hitters out."

The 24-year-old righty, who missed 2014 and most of 2015 due to Tommy John surgery, advanced to Triple-A last summer where he compiled a 3.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 99:59 K:BB in 112.2 innings. His career minor-league rates (6.8 K/9, 4.5 BB/9) aren't particularly impressive, but he could get a chance to debut with a strong start at Triple-A.