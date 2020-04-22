Pirates' Clay Holmes: Ready to throw off slope
Holmes (foot) is scheduled to throw off a slope this week, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Holmes suffered a fractured foot early on in spring training when he was hit by a groundball. The injury forced him into a walking boot for several weeks, but the right-hander was able to keep his arm in shape by throwing from one knee. Now that the fracture is fully healed, Holmes can start the progression from a slight incline to a full mound, and he may be able to start throwing to live batters before long.
