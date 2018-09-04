Holmes was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Holmes was sent to the minors after he blew a two-run lead in the 15th inning against the Brewers back on Aug. 25, but the right-hander is back in the majors after spending 10 days on the farm. He owns a brutal 8.15 ERA and 2.21 WHIP across 17.2 innings with the Pirates this season, so the 25-year-old will likely be limited to low-leverage work down the stretch.

