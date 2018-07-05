Holmes (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts through 2.1 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.

Holmes gave up a pair of doubles among his five hits, but it was the utter lack of control that really did him in, as he tossed just 34 strikes in 64 pitches. Control has been an issue for him in the minor leagues as well, as he has posted a 4.0 BB/9 or higher every year since 2016. Holmes is unlikely to hold onto this rotation spot for long, as Joe Musgrove (finger) could be ready to return by the next turn through the rotation Tuesday against Washington.