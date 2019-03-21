Pirates' Clay Holmes: Sent to Indianapolis
Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Holmes stumbled to a 6.84 in his 26.1-inning debut last season, walking more batters (23) than he struck out (21). He remains on the 40-man roster, so he may have a chance to improve upon those numbers at some point later in the season.
