Holmes (triceps) will throw simulated batting practice Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Holmes landed on the injured list last Wednesday with right triceps inflammation. The fact that he's ready to resume throwing already suggests his stay on the shelf may not be an extended one. In 22 appearances prior to landing on the IL, Holmes posted a 6.54 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB in 31.2 innings.

