Holmes (1-2) gave up seven earned runs in just 2.2 innings in a loss against the Giants on Friday, yielding eight hits while recording just one strikeout and walking four in Pittsburgh's 13-10 defeat.

Holmes didn't fare well in this spot start as he got knocked around from the get-go in what turned into an all-out slugfest against the Giants. The showing ballooned his ERA up to 7.20 and his WHIP to 2.07 at the big-league level this season, so Holmes can't comfortably be streamed even if the Pirates do decide to give him another go in the rotation this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories