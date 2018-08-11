Holmes (1-2) gave up seven earned runs in just 2.2 innings in a loss against the Giants on Friday, yielding eight hits while recording just one strikeout and walking four in Pittsburgh's 13-10 defeat.

Holmes didn't fare well in this spot start as he got knocked around from the get-go in what turned into an all-out slugfest against the Giants. The showing ballooned his ERA up to 7.20 and his WHIP to 2.07 at the big-league level this season, so Holmes can't comfortably be streamed even if the Pirates do decide to give him another go in the rotation this season.