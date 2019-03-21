Holmes will transition to a multi-inning relief role in the minors, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The Pirates aren't closing the door on Holmes as a starter, though they'll focus on developing him in a relief role for the time being. The soon-to-be 26-year-old made seven appearances out of the Pirates' bullpen in 2018, posting a 5.56 ERA and 9:10 K:BB in 11.1 innings during those outings.