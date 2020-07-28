Holmes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

After his fastball clocked in at 94.3 mph over the past two seasons, Holmes' velocity was down to 92.4 mph in his first appearance in 2020, and his forearm injury could help provide a reasoning. It's unclear how much time the right-hander will miss as a result. Despite his decreased velocity, Holmes allowed no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in his season debut.