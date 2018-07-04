Holmes has been confirmed as Wednesday's starter on the road against the Dodgers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The big 6-foot-5, 230-pound righty has a big fastball that allows the rest of his arsenal to play up when he's on. He has a 3.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 66.1 innings at Triple-A. If Joe Musgrove (finger) is able to return from the disabled list next week Tuesday, when eligible, this will likely just be a spot start for Holmes.