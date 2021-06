Holmes (1-2) allowed one run on one hit in Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington. He struck out two batters.

The right-hander served up an eighth-inning, solo homer to Kyle Schwarber that proved to be the difference in a one-run game. It's encouraging that Holmes is being used in more high-leverage situations, but he's given up at least one earned run in each of his last three outings.