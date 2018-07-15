Pirates' Clay Holmes: Throws six scoreless frames for first win
Holmes (1-1) threw six scoreless innings Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader to earn his first major-league win, working around four hits and two walks and striking out six Brewers.
The right-hander recorded all of his punchouts on a whiff and improved his MLB ERA to 3.65 in his small four-game sample size (two starts). Holmes, 25, has spun a 3.39 ERA in 13 appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis and, despite having a generally modest long-term outlook, could wind up with a sustained opportunity at a rotation gig if some dominoes fall his way. He's probably just a spot starter and frequent shuttle rider, however, until such an avenue clears.
