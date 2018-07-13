Holmes will take the mound for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Milwaukee, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Holmes recently made a spot start versus the Dodgers earlier this month, during which he allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across just 2.1 innings. He fared much better against High-A Lakeland on Monday, giving up just one run over six innings. The Pirates will officially recall him prior to Saturday's contest.