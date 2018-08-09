Holmes will get the start for Friday's matchup against San Francisco.

In order to give the starting rotation a little rest, the Pirates will call up Holmes to toe the rubber. He's made two starts in the big leagues this season, and he tossed six shutout innings in his last outing against Milwaukee on July 14. Holmes owns a 3.65 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 12.1 frames. As a result, the rest of Pittsburgh's rotation will have their scheduled starts bumped back a day.

