Pirates' Clay Holmes: To take hill Friday
Holmes will get the start for Friday's matchup against San Francisco.
In order to give the starting rotation a little rest, the Pirates will call up Holmes to toe the rubber. He's made two starts in the big leagues this season, and he tossed six shutout innings in his last outing against Milwaukee on July 14. Holmes owns a 3.65 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 12.1 frames. As a result, the rest of Pittsburgh's rotation will have their scheduled starts bumped back a day.
More News
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Throws six scoreless frames for first win•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: To start against Brewers on Saturday•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Rocked by Dodgers in first start•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...