Holmes threw a scoreless inning against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing no hits or walks while striking out one batter.

Holmes, who was taken off the 40-man roster over the winter, has strung together eight scoreless spring outings covering 7.2 innings. The nearly 28-year-old has struggled in the majors, as he owns a 5.91 ERA and 78:59 K:BB in 77.2 innings, but he's finally healthy. Fantasy managers need not pick up Holmes right now, but he looks like a completely different pitcher so far in 2021 and will likely get a chance in the majors at some point this summer.