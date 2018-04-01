Holmes will be called up to serve as the Pirates' 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader, Pirates play-by-play announcer Joe Block reports.

Holmes will provide bullpen depth for the twin bill. The right-hander posted a 3.36 ERA at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2017 but struggled around the zone with a 99:59 K:BB in 112.2 innings.

