The Pirates activated Ponce (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to their alternate site.

Now that he's healthy again, Ponce will likely be one of the top candidates to enter the Pittsburgh rotation should the Pirates opt to replace any of their struggling starters. Ponce made five appearances (three starts) as a rookie for Pittsburgh in 2020, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits and six walks while striking out 12 in 17 innings.