The Pirates recalled Ponce from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cubs, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh will announce a corresponding roster move closer to the game's 5:35 p.m. ET opening pitch. Ponce will be making his 2021 debut Tuesday, entering the Pittsburgh rotation as a replacement for the injured Trevor Cahill (calf). The 27-year-old right-hander made five appearances (three starts) in his inaugural season in the big leagues in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 17 innings.