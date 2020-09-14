The Pirates recalled Ponce from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Ponce rejoins the big club after submitting a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 13 innings over his four appearances (two starts) with Pittsburgh this season. Even if he's pitching well, Ponce likely won't be asked to cover more than five or six innings, limiting his overall upside in DFS contests. Since he's being designated as the 29th man for the twin bill, Ponce will likely be headed back to the alternate site following the spot start.