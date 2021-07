The Pirates confirmed that Ponce would start Saturday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Ponce will be making his second start of 2021 against the organization that drafted him in 2015. The 27-year-old right-hander is stepping into the Pirates' six-man rotation as a replacement for rookie Max Kranick, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this week. Over 25 career big-league innings, Ponce has posted a 4.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 10.6 K-BB%.