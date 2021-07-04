Ponce was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers due to right arm soreness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Ponce gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in 1.2 innings to take the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, although the soreness in his throwing arm may have contributed to his struggles. It's not yet clear whether the 27-year-old will be forced to miss his next turn through the rotation due to the injury, but he tentatively lines up to start on the road against the Mets on Friday if he's healthy enough to pitch.