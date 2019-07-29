Pirates' Cody Ponce: Dealt to Pittsburgh
The Pirates acquired Ponce from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Jordan Lyles, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ponce wasn't a top prospect within the Milwaukee organization, but Pittsburgh never had realistic hopes of getting a significant haul for a pitcher on an expiring deal who had posted middling results (5.36 ERA, 1.47 WHIP in 17 starts) out of the rotation this season. The 25-year-old right-hander -- a second-round pick in 2015 -- at least holds some level of promise thanks to his workhorse frame (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) and four-pitch arsenal. He'll likely report to Double-A Altoona after posting a 3.29 ERA and 44:12 K:BB in 38.1 innings for the Brewers' Southern League affiliate in Biloxi.
