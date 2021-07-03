Ponce exited Saturday's game against the Brewers with an apparent injury in the top of the second inning, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Ponce was hit hard early in Saturday's start, as he allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in 1.2 innings. The team's trainers apparently saw something that prompted a visit, and the right-hander was removed from the game with two outs in the inning. The nature of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he misses any additional time remains to be seen. If he's cleared to pitch, Ponce tentatively lines up to start Friday on the road against the Mets.