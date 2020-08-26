Manager Derek Shelton said that Ponce would be called up from the team's alternate training site to start one of the Pirates' doubleheader games Thursday against the Cardinals, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Pittsburgh will likely designate Ponce as its 29th man for the twin bill, meaning that he would likely be headed back to the alternate site after completing the spot start. The 26-year-old has previously made two relief appearances for the big club, tossing 48 pitches and three innings in his most recent outing Aug. 6. The Pirates have presumably had Ponce get more stretched out since he returned to the alternate site, but the right-hander probably shouldn't be counted on to work longer than five innings in what will be his first MLB start.