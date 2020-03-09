Pirates' Cody Ponce: Optioned to minors
Ponce was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Ponce began spring training in the Pirates' major-league camp, where he posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 4.2 innings. He wasn't expected to open the season in the majors, and he'll now prepare for another season with Triple-A Indianapolis after he finished the season with the team last year. The right-hander posted a 5.30 ERA and a 20:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...