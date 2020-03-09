Play

Ponce was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Ponce began spring training in the Pirates' major-league camp, where he posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 4.2 innings. He wasn't expected to open the season in the majors, and he'll now prepare for another season with Triple-A Indianapolis after he finished the season with the team last year. The right-hander posted a 5.30 ERA and a 20:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2019.

