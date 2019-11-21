Play

Ponce was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Ponce had a 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB in 47.2 innings (including the Arizona Fall League) after getting traded from the Brewers to the Pirates. He proved before the trade that he probably has what it takes to make it to the majors as a reliever, but the Pirates want to develop him as a starter for now.

