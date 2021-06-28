Ponce was recalled by the Pirates on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ponce made his season debut as a starter May 25, and he allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two in five innings. He spent just over a month in the minors but will now return to the big-league roster after Max Kranick was sent down in a corresponding move. If Ponce serves as a starter for Pittsburgh, he could tentatively line up to start Saturday's home game against the Brewers.